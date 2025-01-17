Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Equinox India Developments Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, GHCL Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2025.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd spiked 7.86% to Rs 209.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83410 shares in the past one month.

Equinox India Developments Ltd soared 7.23% to Rs 137.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd surged 5.80% to Rs 371.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11830 shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd advanced 4.97% to Rs 713.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21905 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd exploded 4.84% to Rs 1259.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62170 shares in the past one month.

