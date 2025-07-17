Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.19%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% drop in NIFTY and a 15.53% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has risen around 3.02% in last one month.