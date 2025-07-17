Board of Navkar Corporation approves shifting of corporate office

At meeting held on 17 July 2025

The Board of Navkar Corporation at its meeting held on 17 July 2025 has approved the shifting of the Corporate Office of the Company from 13th Floor, Goodwill Infinity, Sector-12, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai-410210 to Tower-1, 09th Floor, C-Wing, Seawoods, Grand Central, Plot No. R-1, Sector-40, Seawood Darawe, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra PIN-400706.

