Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up more than 1%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% drop in NIFTY and a 15.53% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has risen around 3.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36350.9, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

