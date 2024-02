Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 37.95% to Rs 38.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 32.62% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 38.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.38.8628.1745.6842.9918.6713.8517.6913.1913.019.81

