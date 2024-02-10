Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites signs MoU with IIT, Mandi

Rites signs MoU with IIT, Mandi

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
For setting up a 'Ropeway Centre of Excellence'

On 09 February 2024, Rites signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, (IIT Mandi) to collaborate for setting up a Ropeway Centre of Excellence', a venture that aims to bring together RITES' consultancy expertise & technical prowess and IIT-Mandi's academic excellence.

The collaboration entails the construction of a working ropeway at or nearby IIT-Mandi for training, joint research initiatives on ropeway transportation & technology, and intensive training modules for developers, ropeway suppliers, manufacturers, and operators; focusing on developing alternate mobility solutions.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

