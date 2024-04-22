Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Toolroom completes another segment of on-going contract with RIL

Gujarat Toolroom (GTL) has successfully executed another segment of the ongoing contract with Reliance Industries. The company has delivered construction supplies valued at Rs. 65 crore to Reliance Industries, marking the second installment of the agreed-upon contract.

The total contract size between GTL and RIL exceeds Rs. 200 crore. The initial tranche of the contract amounting to Rs. 29 crore was satisfactorily completed last month. With the recent fulfillment of the Rs. 65 crore segment, GTL is poised to progress seamlessly towards completing the remaining portions of the contract in the forthcoming quarters.

