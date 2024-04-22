Coforge appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as Chairman

With effect from 29 June 2024

Coforge has appointed Om Prakash Bhatt (DIN: 00548091) as an Additional Director and Non Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company to hold office for a term of 3 (three) years from 01 May 2024 to 30 April 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Further, as the tenure of Basab Pradhan (current Chairperson of the Board) is expiring on 28 June 2024, the Board has also approved appointment of Bhatt as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 29 June 2024 till the completion of aforesaid term.

