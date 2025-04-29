H.G. Infra Engg rises after arm receives provisional certificate for Odisha Highway Project

H.G. Infra Engineering added 1.66% to Rs 1,104.20 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5, had received the Provisional Certificate for its highway development project in Odisha.

The certificate was issued by the independent engineer on 25 April 2025 and received by the company on 28 April 2025. The project is now declared fit for entry into commercial operations as of 4 January 2025.

The project, undertaken by H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, involves the development of a six-lane section of NH-130-CD from Kaliagura to Baunsaguar (Km 249+000 to Km 293+000) under the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. The work was carried out under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with a contract awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Originally scheduled for completion by 29 May 2024, the project saw a revised completion date aligned with the commissioning date of 4 January 2025. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,492.11 crore, and it was executed over a timeline of 730 days.

H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The companys consolidated net profit increased 12.9% to Rs 115.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 102.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 7.3% YoY to Rs 1,264.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News