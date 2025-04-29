Tanfac Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benares Hotels Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2025.

Tanfac Industries Ltd lost 9.72% to Rs 2969.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 87283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16267 shares in the past one month.

Benares Hotels Ltd crashed 8.73% to Rs 10830.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 853 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 8.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd pared 7.24% to Rs 65.89. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8416 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd fell 7.08% to Rs 203.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3442 shares in the past one month.

