Volumes spurt at Tata Technologies Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 April 2025.

Tata Technologies Ltd registered volume of 413.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.38% to Rs.667.65. Volumes stood at 17.15 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 118.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.47% to Rs.1,030.35. Volumes stood at 7.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 38.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.22% to Rs.296.10. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd registered volume of 150.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.28% to Rs.1,964.40. Volumes stood at 76.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 42.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.46% to Rs.1,289.40. Volumes stood at 7.25 lakh shares in the last session.

