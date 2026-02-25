Associate Sponsors

H.G. Infra Engineering secures NHAI road project in State of Odisha

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project entailing the construction of new Six-lane Access Controlled Capital Region Ring Road Package-III from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16), from Design Ch. Km. 70+995 to Km. 111+325 in the State of Odisha under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company bid project cost is Rs 1,582.11 crore.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

