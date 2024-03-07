Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HAL hits record high as LCA IOC contract value rises to Rs 5,078 cr

HAL hits record high as LCA IOC contract value rises to Rs 5,078 cr

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) advanced 2.80% to Rs 3,319.25 after the company informed that the amendment to the light combat aircraft (LCA) initial operating capability (IOC) contract has made an upward revision in the contract value.

The value of the contract has been revised to Rs 5,077.95 crore from Rs 2,700.87 crore, it added.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,261.51 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 6,061.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 3,328 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HAL report Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 1,261 cr

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Taneja Aerospace &amp; Aviation raises Rs 19.99 cr via preferential issue of shares

Infosys, M&amp;M, NLC India, Mukka Proteins in action

Tejas Networks receives PLI-linked for FY23

R K Swamy IPO ends with decent subscription

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

INR hits six month high against US dollar as break under 83 mark continues

Exide Inds gains after investing Rs 40 cr in subsidiary via right issue

Surplus liquidity in Indian Commercial Paper associated with lower CP spread

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story