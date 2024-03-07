HAL hits record high as LCA IOC contract value rises to Rs 5,078 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) advanced 2.80% to Rs 3,319.25 after the company informed that the amendment to the light combat aircraft (LCA) initial operating capability (IOC) contract has made an upward revision in the contract value.

The value of the contract has been revised to Rs 5,077.95 crore from Rs 2,700.87 crore, it added.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,261.51 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 6,061.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 3,328 in todays intraday session.

