Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2024.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 636.05 at 07-Mar-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17414 shares in the past one month.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd spiked 18.97% to Rs 138. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7436 shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd surged 16.08% to Rs 34.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12991 shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 15.71% to Rs 72.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14706 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd rose 12.82% to Rs 3.08. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34 lakh shares in the past one month.

