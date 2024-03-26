Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HAL jumps after bagging supply order worth Rs 194 cr from Guyana Defence Force

HAL jumps after bagging supply order worth Rs 194 cr from Guyana Defence Force

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics rallied 3.23% to Rs 3273 after the company has signed a contract with Guyana Defence Force, Government of Guyana for supply of aircraft and other equipment for a value of MUSD 23.37(approximately Rs 194 crore).

The order includes supply of two Hindustan-228 commuter aircraft along with Manufacturer Recommended List of Spares (MRLS), Ground Handling Equipment/Ground Support Equipment, Training, Hand-holding.

The project completion period is by FY24-25 and the cost of the project is MUSD 23.37 crore (approximately Rs 194 crore).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,261.51 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 6,061.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HAL inks pact with Defence Ministry for Rs 2,890-cr

HAL hits record high as LCA IOC contract value rises to Rs 5,078 cr

HAL gains on signing 2 contracts with Defence Ministry

HAL wins order of Rs 8073 cr from Ministry of Defence

Capital Goods shares gain

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net members in January

Pound Speculative Net Long Position Come Off 17 Year High

Volumes spurt at Mankind Pharma Ltd counter

JSW Energy arm inks pact to acquire Reliance Power's wind project for Rs 132 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story