TRAI releases recommendations on Usage of Embedded SIM for Machine-to-Machine Communications

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on Usage of Embedded SIM for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications. Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through its letter dated 09.11.2021, sought TRAI's recommendations under the TRAI Act, 1997 on the usage of embedded SIM for M2M communications. In this regard, TRAI issued a Consultation Paper on Embedded SIM for M2M Communications on 25.07.2022 for soliciting comments/counter comments from stakeholders. In response, 15 stakeholders submitted their comments. An open house discussion on the consultation paper was held on 14.12.2022 through virtual mode. Based on the comments/inputs received from stakeholders, extensive deliberations on the subject and on its own analysis, the TRAI has finalized its recommendations.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

