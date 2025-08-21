Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HAL to supply 97 light combat aircrafts to Indian Air Force

HAL to supply 97 light combat aircrafts to Indian Air Force

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said that the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) has approved the proposal for procurement of 97 light combat aircraft Mk-1A along with associated equipment for Indian Air Force.

The aforesaid would be procured by the Ministry of Defence. The announcement was made before market hours today.

Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as on 30 June 2025.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.71% to Rs 1,383.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,437.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations was at Rs 4,819.01 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10.84% as against Rs 4,347.5 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 4500.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

