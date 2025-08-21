Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 649.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7748.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8380 shares

SKF India Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 August 2025.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 649.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7748.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8380 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.1,172.35. Volumes stood at 6179 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 97822 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 132.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock slipped 0.70% to Rs.4,490.00. Volumes stood at 442 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd witnessed volume of 50627 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 59.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.4,615.00. Volumes stood at 874 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 34.21 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 32.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.72% to Rs.365.20. Volumes stood at 80161 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32346 shares. The stock gained 1.63% to Rs.443.35. Volumes stood at 16853 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

