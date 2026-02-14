Associate Sponsors

Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
Sales decline 59.24% to Rs 145.26 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture declined 3.01% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.24% to Rs 145.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 356.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales145.26356.41 -59 OPM %7.785.69 -PBDT22.6128.44 -20 PBT21.2127.20 -22 NP20.6421.28 -3

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

