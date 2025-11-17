Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.57% to Rs 52.17 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture declined 60.89% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.57% to Rs 52.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.17129.04-3.648.692.295.490.934.201.062.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News