Spice Lounge Food Works standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Spice Lounge Food Works rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.490.1132.6545.450.080.050.080.050.060.05

