KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.42% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.42% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.751.6112.0013.660.090.220.090.220.090.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News