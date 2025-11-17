KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 89.62 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 5.04% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 89.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.6280.8656.2962.537.959.606.256.816.255.95

