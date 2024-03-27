Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hampton Sky Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Starlineps Enterprises Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Damodar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2024.

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd lost 9.31% to Rs 29.52 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 51.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd tumbled 9.18% to Rs 109.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10245 shares in the past one month.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 90. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46091 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd corrected 8.21% to Rs 149.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11129 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd shed 8.02% to Rs 42.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3922 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

