Happiest Minds Technologies partners with MindSculpt Analytics

To build preventive & diagnostics platform for MindSculpt Analytics

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has been engaged by MindSculpt Analytics, a Healthcare Solutions Company, for reshaping the science of exploration of complex data to deliver tailored medical diagnostics solutions leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques.

The significant advancements in engineering and data sciences, along with enhanced computational capabilities, have ushered in new possibilities beyond traditional medical science-based preventive and diagnostic approaches. Instead, there's a shift towards innovative technology-driven "interceptive" solutions. This project seeks to deliver precise mapping of individuals' physiology, facilitating a highly nuanced comprehension of health, wellness, and aging on an individual level.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Happiest Minds, with its technology, bioinformatics, and data science expertise, has been chosen by MindSculpt Analytics to build this preventive & diagnostics platform. The focus of the current engagement is to build a holistic health portrait of the individual and over time leverage this for an early and accurate diagnosis and personalized treatments of multiple ailments that include a range of age and neuro-related diseases. The health portrait will be equipped to track post-disease recovery also.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News