US Dollar Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Short Position

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures slightly reduced their net short position but continued to stay at their most bearish level since March 2021, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -1142 contracts in the data reported through April 09, 2024. This was a weekly addition of 754 net contracts.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

