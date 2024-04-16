Happy Forgings bags multi-year order for supply of brake flanges

With order value estimated at Rs 500 cr till 2034

Happy Forgings announced the confirmation of an order for the supply of Brake Flanges for passenger vehicles (utility vehicles / pickup trucks) to a large leading Global Tier-1 manufacturer of automobile driveline components and systems.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Supplies under the contract will commence from Q4FY26/Q1FY27 post the interim part approval process. The total order value is estimated to be worth Rs. 60-70 crores p.a. and approximately Rs. 500 crore for the entire agreement period until December 2034.

This order signifies HFL's entry into the US Passenger Vehicles segment, enhancing its export share, product mix, and diversifying its revenue geographically.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News