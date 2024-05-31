Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit declines 98.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit declines 98.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 95.33% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers declined 98.92% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.33% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.41% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 174.88% to Rs 148.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.7215.42 -95 148.6354.07 175 OPM %-131.9414.66 --2.161.31 - PBDT0.394.50 -91 5.126.41 -20 PBT0.114.33 -97 3.965.60 -29 NP0.043.70 -99 3.234.11 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 111.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Infraspace reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story