Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 56.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.11% to Rs 134.40 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 56.20% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 134.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.40137.30-0.515.358.105.746.424.116.424.11

