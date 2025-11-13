Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.82% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net loss of Aion-Tech Solutions reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.82% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.4820.1910.24-16.002.94-3.15-0.48-3.75-0.169.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News