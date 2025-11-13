Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABDL launches its ICONiQ WINTER International Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

ABDL launches its ICONiQ WINTER International Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) announced the expansion of its successful brand ICONiQ with the launch of ICONiQ WINTER International Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Building on the strong consumer response in Maharashtra, this launch marks the next chapter in ABD's innovation journey and reinforces its commitment to redefining how India celebrates whisky during the festive winter season.

ICONiQ continues to deliver exceptional growth, doubling both its volumes and market share this year in the prestige whisky category. In Uttar Pradesh, ICONiQ is now the No. 2 brand, having crossed 1 million cases in just the first five months of this financial year. The brand witnessed significant improvement in market share in both the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

