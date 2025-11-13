Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 1385.53 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 72.42% to Rs 68.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 1385.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1183.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1385.531183.6212.609.40145.4591.6397.8758.0468.9039.96

