Nifty jumps above 25,950 mark; realty shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the midafternoon trade, pausing a three-day rally as investors monitored developments on a potential India-U.S. trade deal that may ease existing punitive tariffs.

The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for the past six trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 342.22 points or 0.41% to 84,808.73. The Nifty 50 index rose 85.50 points or 0.33% to 25,961.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.18%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,168 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged. Indian Economy: India's cabinet has approved spending Rs 450.6 billion ($5.1 billion) on support for exporters, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The plan includes the allocation of 250.6 billion rupees over six years for affordable trade finance for small exporters, logistics, and market support under an export promotion package to help offset the impact of recent U.S. tariff hikes. According to the latest data released on Wednesday, Indias retail inflation slowed to a record low of 0.25% in October against 1.54% in September, as food prices fell sharply and tax cuts brought down the prices of items from cars to products in daily use. This marks the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% and has been lower than the central banks tolerance ceiling of 6% for seven straight months. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, fell 5.02% year-on-year in October against a revised fall of 2.33% in September, the lowest of the current CPI series.

IPO Update: Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 5,84,33,360 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share. Physicswallah received bids for 3,06,01,553 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:19 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 1,65,29,916 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share. Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 9,32,945 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:22 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index added 1.10% to 948.25. The index fell 2.11% in the six consecutive trading sessions. Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.59%), SignatureGlobal India (up 3.52%), Godrej Properties (up 1.51%), DLF (up 1.12%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.03%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha (up 0.96%), Lodha Developers (up 0.96%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.31%), and Phoenix Mills (up 0.16%). Stocks in Spotlight: Data Patterns (India) rallied 3.89% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on a 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

Lemon Tree Hotels declined 4.29% after the company reported a 9.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations fell 3.01% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Global Markets: Most Asian shares advanced on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill that will end the longest federal shutdown on record. The bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is set to sign it into law. The White House has scheduled a bill signing in the Oval Office at 9:45 p.m. ET, just hours before the shutdown was set to enter its 43rd day.

Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.7% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month due in part to falling import costs, central bank data showed on Thursday. In Australia, the seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate eased to 4.3%, government jobs data showed Thursday. The latest reading was better than the 4.5% figure recorded in September. The better-than-expected decline in October lowers expectations for a rate cut. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record close above 48,000 on Wednesday, extending its gains from the previous session, as Wall Street looked ahead to a potential end to the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown.