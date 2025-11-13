Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 13.09 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.0910.816.656.571.301.021.040.800.180.15

