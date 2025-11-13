Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.68%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 0.68% at 8303.05 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India shed 2.81%, Bank of India fell 1.39% and Punjab & Sind Bank slipped 1.15%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 9.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.55% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 25879.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 84478.67 today.

