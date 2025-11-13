Benchmarks steady as cooling inflation lifts mood but FII outflows weigh

The domestic equity market ended the day almost unchanged on Thursday. Although both benchmarks stayed slightly in the green and extended their winning streak to a fourth session. The Nifty closed above 25,850 as investors held on to early optimism before trimming positions toward the end. Metal and pharma stocks edged higher, while PSU banks and FMCG shares declined, leaving sectoral moves mixed.

Sentiment improved after Indias retail inflation dropped to a record low of 0.25% in October. The sharp fall strengthened expectations of a possible Reserve Bank of India rate cut in December.

Global cues also helped. US president Trump signed a short-term funding bill to end the government shutdown. Hopes of tariff relief for India added to the positive tone across emerging markets.

However, persistent foreign investor outflows and a weak rupee capped gains. Profit-booking set in at higher levels as traders turned cautious ahead of the Bihar election results tomorrow, keeping the indices near the flatline by the close. The S&P BSE Sensex added 12.16 points or 0.01% to 84,478.67. The Nifty 50 index rose 3.35 points or 0.01% to 25,879.15. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.51% while the Nifty added 1.51%. Asian Paints (up 3.81%), ICICI Bank (up 1.999%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.16%) boosted the Nifty today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1846 shares rose and 2380 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.43% to 12.16. Economy: The central government on Wednesday announced new schemes with an outlay of Rs 45,060 crore to support exporters, especially in the sectors like textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products, which have been badly affected due to imposition of high tariffs in the US. The initiatives include export promotion mission with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore and expansion of credit guarantee scheme for exporters with a fund allocation of Rs 20,000 crore. The proposals have been approved by the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Indias retail inflation slowed to a record low of 0.25% in October against 1.54% in September, as food prices fell sharply and tax cuts brought down the prices of items from cars to products in daily use. This marks the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% and has been lower than the central banks tolerance ceiling of 6% for seven straight months. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, fell 5.02% year-on-year in October against a revised fall of 2.33% in September, the lowest of the current CPI series.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.49% to 6.515 from the previous close of 6.498. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6825 compared with its close of 88.6250 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.92% to Rs 127,625. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.16% to 99.31. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.12% to 4.070. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 29 cents or 0.46% to $63 a barrel.

Global Markets: Most European stocks declined on Thursday, as the U.K. economy barely grew in the third quarter. The economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025, the Office for National Statistics said, slowing from growth of 0.3% in the second quarter. In September alone, the economy contracted by 0.1%. Asian shares ended higher after the U.S. government shutdown came to an end following the passage of a short-term funding bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is set to sign it into law. The White House has scheduled a bill signing in the Oval Office at 9:45 p.m. ET, just hours before the shutdown was set to enter its 43rd day.

Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.7% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month due in part to falling import costs, central bank data showed on Thursday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record close above 48,000 on Wednesday, extending its gains from the previous session, as Wall Street looked ahead to a potential end to the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown. The 30-stock Dow closed up 326.86 points, or 0.68%, at 48,254.82. The index also hit a fresh all-time intraday high in the session. The S&P 500 traded around the flatline, settling up 0.06% at 6,850.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26% to finish at 23,406.46.

Stocks in Spotlight: Asian Paints added 3.81% following the strong Q2 FY26 performance. The company's consolidated net profit climbed 43.04% to Rs 993.59 crore on 6.38% increase in revenue from sales to Rs 8,513.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Data Patterns (India) jumped 7.40% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (SCHIL) soared 7.07% after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 233.9 crore, up 46% year-on-year and 6% sequentially, driven by exports and domestic business. Domestic sales grew 20% YoY, while exports surged more than tenfold due to a low base. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 62.9 crore, up 40% year-on-year and 4% sequentially.

Pfizer rose 0.54% after the company posted a decent performance in the quarter ended September 2025. On a standalone basis, net sales stood at Rs 642.34 crore, rising 9.1% year-on-year from Rs 588.59 crore in Q2 FY25 and 6.5% sequentially from Rs 603.05 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit (PAT) rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 189.02 crore, compared with Rs 158.35 crore in Q2 FY25, as current tax expense increased 9.4% to Rs 65.49 crore. Sequentially, PAT was down 1.4% from Rs 191.75 crore in Q1 FY26. H G Infra Engineering slipped 1.90% after the company reported a 35.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.84 crore on a 1.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Afcons Infrastructure fell 1.4% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 105.08 crore despite 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,989.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Marine Electricals (India) climbed 3.17% after the company announced a series of new orders worth Rs 174.6 crore. Valor Estate rose 5.72% as investors reacted to the listing of Advent Hotels International, the companys newly carved-out hospitality arm. Advent was formed after the demerger of the hospitality business from Valor Estate, formerly DB Realty. Advent Hotels listed on the NSE and BSE today, 13 November. The stock opened at Rs 313 on the NSE, almost matching its discovered price of Rs 312.70. On the BSE, it debuted at Rs 310, a 17.20% premium to the implied price of Rs 264.50. Advent shares settled at Rs 328.65 on the NSE and Rs 325.45 on the BSE, holding gains of about 5% from the listing price.

Cupid added 2.81% after the company reported a 140.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 103.22% YoY to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Lemon Tree Hotels declined 4.75% after the company reported a 9.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations fell 3.01% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. NIBE hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 9.12 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 46.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

IPO Update: Physicswallah received bids for 33,60,59,767 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.80 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share. Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 19,31,51,618 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 7,49,83,749 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share. Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 22,61,545 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.