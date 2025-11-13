Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 1066.08 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 15.11% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 1066.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 924.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1066.08924.018.668.56100.2985.8481.2770.0360.6552.69

