Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 17.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 2072.10 croreNet profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 17.08% to Rs 64.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 2072.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1905.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2072.101905.40 9 OPM %11.6411.48 -PBDT203.06200.77 1 PBT87.50101.26 -14 NP64.3277.57 -17
