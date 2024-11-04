Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 17.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 2072.10 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 17.08% to Rs 64.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 2072.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1905.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2072.101905.40 9 OPM %11.6411.48 -PBDT203.06200.77 1 PBT87.50101.26 -14 NP64.3277.57 -17

