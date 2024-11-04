Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 17.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 2072.10 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 17.08% to Rs 64.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 2072.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1905.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2072.101905.4011.6411.48203.06200.7787.50101.2664.3277.57

