Maruti Suzuki production rises to 177,312 units in Oct'24

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased marginally to 177,312 units in October 2024 as against 176,437 units recorded in October 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production jumped 10.99% as compared with 159,743 units produced in September 2024.

In October 2024, the production of passenger vehicles was at 173,662 units, showing a slight increase from 173,230 units produced in October 2023. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,650 units in October 2024, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.81%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.61% to currently trade at Rs 10,934.20 on the BSE.

