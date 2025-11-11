Hawa Engineers standalone net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 31.53 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers declined 43.62% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 31.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.5335.365.145.180.901.170.670.940.530.94

