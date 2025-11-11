Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.360.3513.8911.430.050.360.050.360.050.36

