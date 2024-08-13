Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 99.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales decline 78.97% to Rs 34.16 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 99.61% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 78.97% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.16162.40 -79 OPM %-0.6116.87 -PBDT0.2827.29 -99 PBT0.2327.24 -99 NP0.0820.34 -100

Aug 13 2024

