HBL Engineering consortium bags order worth Rs 148 cr from West Central Railway

HBL Engineering announced that a Letter of Acceptance from "Bhopal Division of West Central Railway has been received in the name of HBL-Shivakriti Consortium for an order worth Rs.148.44 crore (inclusive of GST @ 18%) for provision of KAVACH in Bina- Itarsi- Jujharpur section, BPL-SHRN section and UP and DN flyover track from Jujharpur to Powarkheda of Bhopal Division Over West Central Railway.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News