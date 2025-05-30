HCKK Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of HCKK Ventures remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
