Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Landmarc Leisure Corporation reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.720.16 350 1.150.50 130 OPM %72.22-231.25 -14.78-154.00 - PBDT0.53-0.36 LP 0.26-0.74 LP PBT0.53-0.36 LP 0.25-0.75 LP NP0.53-0.36 LP 0.25-0.75 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

