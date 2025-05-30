Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 95.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 95.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 27.32 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.98% to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 104.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.3227.43 0 104.1994.54 10 OPM %2.201.24 -1.780.87 - PBDT0.610.41 49 1.960.91 115 PBT0.550.35 57 1.710.68 151 NP0.410.21 95 1.280.51 151

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

