Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 95.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 27.32 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.98% to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 104.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.3227.43104.1994.542.201.241.780.870.610.411.960.910.550.351.710.680.410.211.280.51

