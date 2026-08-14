To offer hybrid cloud STaaS solution to enterprises

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with NetApp, the Intelligent Data Infrastructure Company, to offer hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service (STaaS) to enable enterprises scale AI and data driven workloads. The solution provides a flexible, consumption-based model that supports AI and GenAI applications alongside traditional enterprise systems.

This solution integrates HCLTech's Utility for Everything (U4X) digital infrastructure framework with NetApp Keystone, the pay-as-you-go storage service, enabling organizations to align infrastructure with evolving workload requirements. It enables enterprises to scale storage, performance and data services on demand while supporting AI development, deployment and operations via HCLTech's AI Factory suite of offerings.