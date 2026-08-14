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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies expands collaboration with NetApp

To offer hybrid cloud STaaS solution to enterprises

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with NetApp, the Intelligent Data Infrastructure Company, to offer hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service (STaaS) to enable enterprises scale AI and data driven workloads. The solution provides a flexible, consumption-based model that supports AI and GenAI applications alongside traditional enterprise systems.

This solution integrates HCLTech's Utility for Everything (U4X) digital infrastructure framework with NetApp Keystone, the pay-as-you-go storage service, enabling organizations to align infrastructure with evolving workload requirements. It enables enterprises to scale storage, performance and data services on demand while supporting AI development, deployment and operations via HCLTech's AI Factory suite of offerings.

By combining HCLTech's consumption-led operating model with NetApp's data management capabilities, the offering helps accelerate the transition from AI pilots to enterprise-scale adoption. It strengthens data readiness and governance while enabling organizations to run workloads closer to where data resides, improving efficiency and time to-value.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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