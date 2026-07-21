HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1234.5, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% drop in NIFTY and a 21.48% drop in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1234.5, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 9.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29161.85, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1233.1, up 0.77% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 18.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% drop in NIFTY and a 21.48% drop in the Nifty IT index.