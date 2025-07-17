HDFC AMC rallies after Q1 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 748 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company added 2.73% to Rs 5,442.95 after the company's standalone net profit rose 23.83% to Rs 747.92 crore on 26.58% surge in total income to Rs 1,200.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 967.76 crore, registering a growth of 24.83% year on year (YoY).

Profit before tax in the June 2025 quarter stood at Rs 986.05 crore, up 31.04% year on year.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 was Rs 753.40 crore, up 30.05% from Rs 579.30 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The AMC had a QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) of Rs 8,28,600 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared to Rs 6,12,900 crore as of 30 June 2024 and its market share was 11.5% in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry. QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds, i.e., equity-oriented QAAUM excluding index funds, stood at Rs 4,96,300 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, with a market share of 12.8%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country. The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 64:36, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

As of June 2025, 70% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry. According to the company, 12.03 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 4,010 crore were processed during the month of June 2025. As on 30 June 2025, total live accounts stood at 24.3 million as on 30 June 2025. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 13.7 million as on 30 June 2025 compared to 55.3 million for the industry, a penetration of 25%. HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.