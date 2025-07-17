Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Thermax Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Thermax Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Thermax Ltd saw volume of 33.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares

PNC Infratech Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 July 2025.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 33.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.04% to Rs.3,939.00. Volumes stood at 7.87 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 67.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.321.65. Volumes stood at 8.47 lakh shares in the last session.

AWL Agri Business Ltd witnessed volume of 206.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.68% to Rs.277.25. Volumes stood at 19.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd witnessed volume of 81.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.191.11. Volumes stood at 7.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd saw volume of 259.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.29% to Rs.483.65. Volumes stood at 31.74 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

